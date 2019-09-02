  • Central Florida counties issuing curfew orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida counties have issued curfew orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. 

    Here is a list of the counties that have announced curfews:

    Related Headlines

    FLAGLER COUNTY:

    Flagler County has issued a curfew order for evacuation zones A, B and F. It will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

    READ: Flagler County under hurricane watch, portions under mandatory evacuations

    VOLUSIA COUNTY:

    The Volusia County Council issued an emergency curfew from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for cities and unincorporated areas east of the Halifax River. 

    READ: Mandatory evacuations to start, shelters to open in Volusia County Monday morning

    OSCEOLA COUNTY:

    Osceola County ordered a curfew that will go in effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

    ORANGE COUNTY: 

    Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a determination will be made either late Monday or early Tuesday whether a storm-related curfew order  will be issued.

    This list will continue to be updated as more counties/cities announce curfews.

    INTERACTIVE MAP: Find a hurricane shelter in Central Florida

    HELPFUL LINKS TO HELP YOU PREPARE:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories