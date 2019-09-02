Central Florida counties issuing curfew orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida counties have issued curfew orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.
Here is a list of the counties that have announced curfews:
FLAGLER COUNTY:
Flagler County has issued a curfew order for evacuation zones A, B and F. It will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY:
The Volusia County Council issued an emergency curfew from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for cities and unincorporated areas east of the Halifax River.
OSCEOLA COUNTY:
Osceola County ordered a curfew that will go in effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY:
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a determination will be made either late Monday or early Tuesday whether a storm-related curfew order will be issued.
This list will continue to be updated as more counties/cities announce curfews.
