INTERACTIVE MAP: Find a hurricane shelter in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - This Google map shows shelters that will open during Hurricane Dorian. Information about shelters continues to come into the WFTV newsroom. We will update the map with the shelter information as we receive it from the counties. Bookmark this story and check back for updates.
Orange County:
Related Headlines
The county will open 12 shelters on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. The county asks you to not arrive beforehand.
Volusia County:
The county will open 15 shelters on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at noon. The county wants you to know this could change based on updated information about the hurricane.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}