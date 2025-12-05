Large law enforcement scene reported in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County reported a large and active investigation on Friday.

Officials said a large law enforcement presence was reported on Lumber Jack Trail in Palm Coast.

Deputies said the scene is due to an ongoing investigation.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no threat despite the significant police activity in the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

