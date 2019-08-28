Stay informed during a storm: Emergency Operations Centers in Central Florida

Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD
Emergency Operations Centers are responsible for planning and coordinating actions to prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made disasters. It's the central coordination facility for all disasters.
Florida Division of Emergency Management
Below are clickable links to each county's EOC:
Orange County | Orlando | Winter Park
8/27/19|Text BrevardEOC to the number 888777 to start receiving important safety messages and preparedness tips today. pic.twitter.com/LejA4icMGN— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) August 27, 2019
Sign up for Orange County Emergency Alerts at https://t.co/R4GZDyfNyD or text the word AlertOC to 888777 to get started. pic.twitter.com/MomUN33QLW— Orange County Emergency Operations Center (@OrangeCountyEOC) June 13, 2018
Are you ready? Hurricane season is here... Do you have at least 2 ways to receive emergency alerts? Sign up today to receive emergency alerts at https://t.co/oMud1SpRHE or text ALERTOSCEOLA to 888777 pic.twitter.com/g28OkjQ0eI— OsceolaEOC (@OsceolaEOC) June 19, 2019
Have you signed up for the emergency alert system for Ormond Beach? Text "Ormond" to 99411 to join today. This is how the City communicates with residents during a crisis and we hope that you'll join so we can get in touch with you! #OBprepares #HurricanePrep #OrmondBeach pic.twitter.com/pYl1c072Wl— City of Ormond Beach (@ormondbeach) August 16, 2019
Today, @NOAAClimate's Climate Prediction Center updated their 2019 Hurricane Season forecast. Check out the their new forecast ⬇️. The key to hurricane season is to prepare. You can receive instant severe weather alerts for your area by registering at https://t.co/HC5BAQoZmJ. pic.twitter.com/ooUXryEyGs— Lake County Emergency Management (@lakeemergency) August 8, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
