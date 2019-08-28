  • Stay informed during a storm: Emergency Operations Centers in Central Florida

    Emergency Operations Centers are responsible for planning and coordinating actions to prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made disasters. It's the central coordination facility for all disasters.

    Below are clickable links to each county's EOC:  

    Orange County | Orlando | Winter Park

    Osceola County

    Seminole County

    Brevard County                                                        

    Volusia County

    Polk County

    Lake County

    Sumter County

    Flagler County

    Marion County

     

