Are you storm ready? Central Florida sandbag information, helpful links

Eye on the Tropics: Updates on Dorian | Links and resources
Free self-service sandbags are available until Saturday, Aug. 31 at the following locations:
- Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, 32808
- Blanchard Park: 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, 32817
- Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, 32824
- West Orange Rec Center: 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, 34787
- Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, 32820
More information: About free self-serve sandbags in Orange County
Sandbags will be available Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LOCATION:
Boombah Sports Complex at Seminole County
3450 E Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773
DURING EMERGENCY OPERATIONS:
During emergency operations, empty sandbags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County. Residents will be able to receive up to 15 empty sandbags. Dirt will be provided, but you will need to bring your own shovel and gloves.
Filled sandbags can weight approximately 30 pounds, so it is recommended to bring a partner to help you fill and load the filled sandbags into your vehicle.
HELPFUL LINK: Important sandbag information
During an emergency, if sandbags become available from the cities or Volusia County, the information will be posted here: http://bit.ly/2Zp8eVa
"Our Emergency Operations Center is keeping a close eye on the storm and will activate as needed," county officials said.
Below is a map of sandbag locations if/when they become available:
The Brevard County Public Works Department has the following sandbag information available:
See: Full page PDF of sandbag information
Sandbag locations for Osceola County:
- Archie Gordon Memorial Park: 420 Buenaventura Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34743
- Public Works Service Center: Intersection of Mabbette St & Alaska Ave., Kissimmee, 34741
- City of St Cloud - O.P. Johnson Park: 324 Georgia Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
- Holopaw Community Center: 8801 Community Center Road, St Cloud, FL 34773
- Kenansville Community Center and Park: 1178 South Canoe Creek Road, Kenansville, FL 34739
- Osceola County - Road and Bridge Office: 1698 S. Hoagland Blvd., Kissimmee, 34741
- Road and Bridge Main Office: 3860 Old Canoe Creek Road, St. Cloud, FL 34772
- Osceola Heritage Park: 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Poinciana Library: 101 N Doverplum Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34758
- West Osceola Branch Library: 305 Campus Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34747
Below is a list of locations where residents can obtain and fill sandbags:
- Bartow Fire Department: 110 East Church Street, Bartow
- Crystal Lake: 2450 East Main Street, Lakeland
- Golfview: 2902 Highway 60 East, Lake Wales
- Highland City: 4101 Clubhouse Road, Highland City
- Indian Lakes Estates: 20 Hogan Road, Indian Lakes Estates
- Jan Phyl: 21 Coleman Road, Winter Haven
- Lake Wales Fire Department: 253 West Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Emergency sandbag information: Polk County Emergency Management Division (863) 534‐5600
No information has been posted. Check back for updates.
Helpful link: http://bit.ly/2HtRwOf
No information has been posted. Check back for updates.
Helpful link: http://bit.ly/32b5NqP
No information has been posted. Check back for updates.
Helpful link: http://bit.ly/346kz3Z
