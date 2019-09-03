2 arrested for stealing sandbags from Daytona Beach construction site, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County have arrested two men for illegally loading sandbags from a Daytona Beach construction site ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said a sergeant was driving on Tomoka Farms Road near the I-4 overpass just before 5 p.m. when he noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck being loaded with sandbags by one man while another acted as a lookout.
Thaylon Lewis, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Colombo were both arrested on charges of theft during a declared state of emergency. Colombo also faces charges in violation for possessing a firearm.
The arrests come after county officials distributed supplies and more than 100,000 sandbags for free in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.
The two men are the first before the storm to be arrested for looting during a state of emergency.
