Brevard County gas station wraps gas pumps in plastic wrap

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Some Brevard County drivers were confused when they pulled up to a local gas station to find the gas pumps completely wrapped in plastic wrap.
Surprisingly, the gas pumps were still working and the station had gas.
"WE HAVE FUEL" ——> Flying J off SR 524 & Friday Rd in #BrevardCounty. Folks inside tell me they anticipate more fuel trucks on the way too!⛽️ #Dorian2019 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zbSEoTPeqX— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 2, 2019
