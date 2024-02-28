FAA still investigating training flight that led to crash Tuesday

SANFORD, Fla. — The FAA is investigating the training flight that led to a crash at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport Tuesday.

It happened around 6:30pm after the pilot reported control issues to air traffic control operators.

The pilot stopped short, landed early, and crashed into another parked aircraft, which was empty.

The plane then caught on fire. Neither the pilot nor their two crew members were seriously hurt. Channel 9 is still working to learn their names.

Channel 9 uncovered that L3 Flight Academy is the same one that was involved in a deadly plane crash in December 2017.

This one ended in a crash landing in the waters of Lake Harney, along the Volusia-Seminole County line.

A student pilot, flight instructor and passenger died.

A report Channel 9 obtained from the National Transportation Safety Board shows it happened, in part, due to the pilot’s loss of control – along with the instructor’s delayed action because he was on opioid pain medication for back issues.

In this week’s case, the FAA is still investigating why exactly the plane had those control issues that caused the crash, whether it was a user error or truly a problem with the plane, as was stated on the radio waves that evening.

The crash didn’t impact any commercial flights at the airport Wednesday. The flight school was also open.

