Fall front moving through Central Florida; see when the lowest temps will arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fall front is dropping temperatures across Central Florida on Sunday.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the front will bring sunny and breezy conditions to Central Florida on Sunday with gusts of wind near 25 mph.

Low temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the high 50s and low 60s.

Even cooler air is expected to move in the next couple of days.

To start the week, highs will be in the 70s with a few spots seeing highs in the 60s. Lows between now and Wednesday are also forecast to dip into the 50s and 40s in some spots.

