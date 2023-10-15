Local

Fall front moving through Central Florida; see when the lowest temps will arrive

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fall front is dropping temperatures across Central Florida on Sunday.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the front will bring sunny and breezy conditions to Central Florida on Sunday with gusts of wind near 25 mph.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Low temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the high 50s and low 60s.

Even cooler air is expected to move in the next couple of days.

Read: Happening today: Jewish community, supporters to rally at Lake Eola, mourn lives lost in Israel

To start the week, highs will be in the 70s with a few spots seeing highs in the 60s. Lows between now and Wednesday are also forecast to dip into the 50s and 40s in some spots.

Morning forecast: Sunday, Oct. 15 Morning forecast: Sunday, Oct. 15

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read