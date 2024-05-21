State panel recommends St. Johns County over Eatonville for site of Florida’s Black History Museum

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A state panel on Tuesday afternoon recommended St. Johns County as the site of Florida’s Black History Museum.

The task force met for several hours before announcing the recommendation shortly after 4 p.m.

The town of Eatonville had also been vying for the $100 million project.

The project’s architect revealed Tuesday that the St. John’s County delegation seeks to build the museum on undeveloped land far from a highway or St. Augustine -- Florida’s historic capital and the county seat.

The task force’s recommendation will be sent to the Florida Legislature, which can either abide by it or ignore it.

Orange County wanted to build a facility that included a performing arts center and a hotel off Interstate 4 and argued the former Hungerford School site was best positioned for success.

St. John’s County leaned heavily on its history and the heavily weighted scoring to rise above concerns that its rural location was far from anything else and wouldn’t be able to sustain a major museum.

