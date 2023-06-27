Family of ‘AJ’ Owens to speak Tuesday after Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter

OCALA, Fla. — The family of a Marion County woman, who was shot and killed earlier this month, is expected to speak Tuesday about the charges against the suspect.

A state attorney said Monday that he could not charge Susan Lorincz with murder.

That is despite the wishes of those close to the victim, Ajike “AJ” Owens.

Lorincz could still face up to 30 years in prison.

However, as far as Owens family and attorneys are concerned, AJ was murder.

They believe Lorenz deserves life behind bars, and they aren’t alone.

According to police, Owens’ children were playing in a field when they told their mom that Lorincz had thrown a skate at them, taken one of their items, and shouted racial slurs.

Police said Owens went to Lorincz’s front door where Lorincz shot through her door and killed her.

Lorincz will be charged with manslaughter and assault.

Reverend Al Sharpton slammed Florida officials for not filing murder charges against Lorincz.

State Attorney William Gladson said he considered charging Lorincz with second-degree murder, but that the state could not prove without a reasonable doubt that Lorincz had evil intent towards Owens.

