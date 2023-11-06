Family hopes vigil will raise awareness for Orlando man missing since 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two years after an Orlando man went missing, his family and friends are calling on people in Central Florida to help.

Bryan “Vladek” Hasel’s family hasn’t given up hope for answers through flyers, billboards and social media.

He was last seen near his home on Alafaya Trail on Nov. 5, 2021.

His loved ones held a vigil to raise awareness for his disappearance. They hope the vigil will renew interest in the case and that even the slightest shred of information could lead to finding Hasel.

Read: Have you seen him? Deputies search for Orlando man missing for more than 6 months

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy’s bodycam captured the last picture of Hasel from outside Foxtail Coffee on University Boulevard near UCF.

Law enforcement was called for trespassing after Hasel allegedly made a customer uncomfortable at the location a few days prior.

The 24-year-old was adopted by his parents from Russia and served in the Marines until 2018, when he was honorably discharged.

His family said he struggled with depression and, in the months before he went missing, spoke to them about wanting to live in the woods.

Read: Family pleads for missing woman’s return one week after she left home without shoes

On Nov. 15, 2021, he told someone he was “going off the grid.”

He was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2021, when his father came home from out of town and realized he was gone and left his phone at home.

His family’s search hasn’t stopped since.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group