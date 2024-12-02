Fantasy 5 ticket worth $53K purchased in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $50,000 was just sold in Central Florida.
Florida Lottery officials said someone in Marion County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s Dec. 1 midday draw.
Those numbers were: 2-7-9-17-36.
That top prize is worth $53,278.46.
A RaceTrac convenience store in Ocala sold the winning ticket.
The store is located at:
- 2010 SW College Road, Ocala, Florida
