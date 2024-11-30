Mega money December: mega millions prize jumps to $541 Million

, Fla. — Just in time for the holidays, the Mega Millions® jackpot is reaching a level rarely seen during December!

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 3, 29, 34, 37 and 38.

The gold Mega Ball 17 – the big prize rolls to an estimated $541 million ($257.6 million cash) for the next drawing next Tuesday, December 3. It would be the 12th largest prize in the game’s history if won at that level.

While there have been 13 December jackpot wins since Mega Millions began in 2002, only one was for more than the current estimated prize of $541 million.

In the November 29 drawing alone, there were 854,056 winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers. While the jackpot grows – the prize was last at $810 million in Texas on September 10 – so does the number of winners across all other prize tiers.

In the 23 drawings of this current jackpot run, almost 13.4 million winning tickets have been sold. These include 35 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 16 different jurisdictions from coast to coast.

