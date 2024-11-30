7th Annual Multicultural Festival is in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gather today in beautiful downtown Orlando until 8 p.m. to celebrate the people and the many different cultures that make Central Florida.

Communities indulge in the immersive experience by showcasing talents, sharing stories, driving innovation, and building a community based on respect and understanding.

Plenty of parking garages are within a couple blocks of FusionFest’s entrance on Orange Avenue. Parking usually costs between $12 and $15.

Remember the festival is free. On Sunday, there is also free parking at meters on the street if you can find a parking space.

The Seneff Arts Plaza at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, would be a great starting point for anyone attending.

Admission to the event is free with pre-registration, which you can find here.

Most may not be able to attend because the festivities are so close to Thanksgiving Day. Still, please note that on Sunday, December 1, until 6 p.m., you will have the chance again to experience multicultural diversity.

