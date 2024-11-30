Its time for the Sandford Avenue block party

SANDFORD, Fla. — Tonight from 5-10 PM, it will officially be time for the Sanford Avenue block party to begin on Sanford Avenue, between 3rd Street and 5th Street.

Expect a good time for family and friends with vendors, great entertainment, food and drink specials.

Bring the family, including the pup, and catch up with your neighbors while shopping the vendors, dining alfresco, and dancing in the Street with live entertainment.

Read: Small businesses can capitalize on Small Business Saturday with some planning

The Sanford Avenue Merchants present the Sanford Avenue Block Party every fourth Saturday. The block is closed from 3rd to 5th Street and the event features live music, vendors, craft beer, great food, cocktails, wine, and much fun.

Read: Trump and Republicans in Congress eye an ambitious 100-day agenda, starting with tax cuts

Click here for more information about the block party.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group