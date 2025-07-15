Osceola County deputies identify man who died after stun gun used

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who recently died after a deputy confrontation as 31-year-old Derik Bonet-Rodriguez.

Bonet-Rodriguez died Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to gain control of him as he was running in and out of traffic at North Main Street near Vine Street.

The department says a physical altercation ensued, so the deputy deployed an agency-issued Taser then put Bonet-Rodriguez in handcuffs.

Deputies say he then became unresponsive. They used first aid then took to to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

