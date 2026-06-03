New luxury Aston Martin tower planned for Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores city leaders have approved the site plan for a new Aston Martin-branded luxury residential tower.

The approval moves Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores into its next phase.

The project is planned for 3411 South Atlantic Avenue and is expected to be completed in 2029.

See images and renderings below:

0 of 4 Aston Martin Tower default Aston Martin Tower (Valor Real Estate Development) Aston Martin Tower (Valor Real Estate Development) Aston Martin Tower (Valor Real Estate Development)

The City Commission approved the site plan unanimously, according to the development team.

The oceanfront project is being developed by Clearwater-based Valor Real Estate Development in partnership with Aston Martin.

Plans call for an 18-story building with 86 residential units across about 320,000 square feet.

The development will include two parking floors and two penthouse floors with eight double-height ultra-luxury units.

The project will also include residential amenities, fine dining, an artisan bakery and direct beach access.

Developers said the property will offer ocean views and sit minutes from Daytona International Speedway.

“This project is inspired by the same philosophy that defines Aston Martin, where every detail is intentional and every experience is elevated,” said Moises Agami, CEO of Valor Real Estate Development.

Agami said the goal is to create a landmark destination for Daytona Beach Shores.

The development team said the project is being designed in collaboration with Aston Martin’s design team to reflect the brand’s automotive styling and luxury identity.

Valor Real Estate Development said it has more than four decades of experience and has collectively developed more than $6 billion in real estate.

The Daytona Beach Shores project is part of a broader partnership, with additional sites under review in Mexico City and Tampa Bay.

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