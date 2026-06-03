NAACP awards David H. Staples Scholarship to Teriauna Carruthers

DELAND, Fla. — The West Volusia Branch of the NAACP has named Teriauna Carruthers as the recipient of the 2026 David H. Staples Scholarship.

Carruthers is a graduate of T. DeWitt Taylor High School in Pierson.

The scholarship was established in 2019 to honor David H. Staples, a DeLand native, longtime educator, civil rights advocate and former leader of the West Volusia NAACP.

Staples was a life member of the NAACP and served as president of the West Volusia Branch for 18 years before stepping down in 2012.

David H Staples

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bethune-Cookman University and a master’s degree from Florida A&M University.

During his 36-year career with Volusia County Schools, Staples served as principal at four elementary schools before retiring as a district administrator in 1994.

The West Volusia NAACP said the scholarship recognizes students who reflect Staples’ commitment to education, leadership and community service.

Carruthers graduated from T. DeWitt Taylor High School with a 3.78 GPA while also earning a 3.8 GPA at Daytona State College through dual enrollment.

She plans to attend the University of North Florida in Jacksonville this fall and major in psychology.

Carruthers was also active in athletics, including weightlifting, cheerleading, volleyball and basketball.

Her weightlifting accomplishments include medals at regional and other competitive levels.

She also served as president of Future Business Leaders of America and participated in community service efforts including Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, walk-a-thons, Breast Cancer Awareness events and other community activities.

“David H. Staples believed that education opens doors and transforms lives,” said Dr. Craig Scott, education chair for the West Volusia NAACP. “Teriauna Carruthers represents the very best of our community—a young leader who has excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in service to others.”

Scott said Carruthers’ accomplishments reflect the values Staples championed.

The West Volusia NAACP congratulated Carruthers and wished her continued success as she pursues her education and professional goals.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group