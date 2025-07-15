Heavy rainfall and potential storm development as tropical disturbance approaches Gulf Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Disturbance 93L treks west of Orlando, we’ve already received over 7 to 8 inches of rain along the coast, and a large 1-4″ swath generally north of Orlando.

Evening storms will be monitored as the disturbance moves west toward the Gulf coast overnight and has a decent chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Dexter near the north central Gulf coast later this week.

