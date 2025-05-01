Teen pleads guilty, then appeals in Seminole County club mass shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A now-17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for bringing a gun into a crowded Seminole County club last April and opening fire.

10 people were injured during the Cabana Live shooting, including when a second person shot back. One of those injured was Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell.

On Tuesday, court records show Christopher Bouie pleaded guilty to attempted murder, to which the judge sentenced him to the minimum mandatory, plus five years of probation.

Records had previously shown the two sides were attempting to reach a deal as prosecutors struggled to get witnesses to cooperate. Channel 9 showed up in court Tuesday morning expecting to watch Bouie plead, but attorneys huddled with the judge out of earshot and then left the court room. A source said Bouie had not yet formally signed off on the deal.

Apparently, all he needed was a few hours.

Records did not specify why Bouie decided to appeal his own plea. In past cases, defendants claim their counsel was ineffective or forced them into making the agreement.

Records show Bouie immediately parted ways with his attorney before appealing. The attorney, James Crock, did not respond to a request for comment.

