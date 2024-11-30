Troopers: 1 dead, five others injured in three-car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a car driver has died following a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

FHP said the crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Friday in Marion County.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left lane on Interstate 75 when it lost control and collided with the center median guard rail.

FHP said the truck overturned the guardrail and struck a sedan that was driving northbound in the left lane of the I-75.

Troopers said a sport utility car was hit by debris while driving northbound in the left lane of I-75.

According to the news release, the three people in the pickup truck and three people in the saden were all transported to area hospitals.

FHP said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

