St. Cloud’s new ordinance will impact watercraft rental businesses

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — New rules are now in place for watercraft rental companies in St. Cloud.

City council passed an ordinance on Thursday requiring businesses to get a permit to operate at the lakefront.

The goal is to reduce overcrowding and keep the boat ramps safe, especially on busy weekends.

The annual permit will run St. Cloud business owners $5,000.

The fee for a business outside of city limits will be $7,000.

While the ordinance is effective immediately, officials said enforcement will start in 30 days.

