Cold air settles in, below-average temperatures ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold air has arrived and is here to stay!

We’ll have multiple days of below-average temperatures in our weather outlook.

It’s partly cloudy, breezy, and cool today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Weather 11/30

Tonight will be cold again, with most in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will get even colder next week.

We could have a few communities waking to freezing conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Weather 11/30

