Cold air settles in, below-average temperatures ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold air has arrived and is here to stay!
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
We’ll have multiple days of below-average temperatures in our weather outlook.
It’s partly cloudy, breezy, and cool today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.
Tonight will be cold again, with most in the 40s and 50s.
Temperatures will get even colder next week.
We could have a few communities waking to freezing conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group