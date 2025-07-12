Tropical development highlights much of the northern Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another tropical system might form near Florida by the middle or end of next week.

The National Hurricane Center is now highlighting much of the northern Gulf, Florida and the near-shore waters of the Atlantic for possible tropical development.

A low-pressure system is likely to develop near or above Florida early next week. This low could strengthen as it moves westward into the northeastern Gulf.

Once over the warm waters of the Gulf, the system could turn into a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm. It is too early to determine the system’s direction, but the greatest impacts would probably be along the northern Gulf coast.

Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture is expected to cover Florida next week, increasing the likelihood of rain and storms locally.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest updates on possible tropical activity over the next several days.

