A head-on collision in Orange County turns deadly, according to FHP.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County involving two vehicles on Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:06 p.m., a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 18th Street west of Woods Street.

A Chrysler Pacifica was parked unoccupied facing west on 18th Street west of Woods Street.

This resulted in the front of the Escape colliding with the front of the Pacifica.

The driver of the Escape was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.

