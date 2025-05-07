Local

A head-on collision in Orange County turns deadly, according to FHP.

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County involving two vehicles on Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:06 p.m., a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 18th Street west of Woods Street.

A Chrysler Pacifica was parked unoccupied facing west on 18th Street west of Woods Street.

on

This resulted in the front of the Escape colliding with the front of the Pacifica.

The driver of the Escape was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read