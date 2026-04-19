Expo Brazil showcases over 120 businesses in Kissimmee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Expo Brazil, the sixth edition of the event, is taking place at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, showcasing more than 120 businesses, many of which are Brazilian-owned.

The event is expected to attract over 4,000 people and offers opportunities for networking and meeting people.

According to Anna Oliveira, event coordinator, there are so many companies and people to meet, and so much fun to be had in Orlando.

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