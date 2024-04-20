Fatal crash in Brevard shutdown lanes on US 1, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash on Saturday forced the closure of southbound lanes on U.S. 1 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2013 Subaru Outback was exiting a parking lot across U.S. 1 from Otter Creek Lane as a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on U.S. 1, approaching Otter Creek Lane, troopers said.

As the Outback’s driver attempted to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, the Subaru entered the direct path of the Nissan and its left side was struck by the front of the Altima, FHP said in a statement.

The driver of the Subaru was hospitalized and pronounced dead, troopers said, as the Nissan’s driver suffered minor injuries.

There was a roadblock in place for the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at the time of this report, the statement reads.

The crash is still under investigation.

