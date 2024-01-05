Local

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Volusia County teen

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenager in Volusia County.

Clarissa Norvitz, 15, was last seen Thursday on Dixon Lake Road in Osteen, according to FDLE.

Agents said Norvitz may be traveling along State Road 415 and has also been known to visit the Osteen Bike Path and surrounding forest area.

Norvitz is described as:

  • 5 feet 3 inches tall
  • 120 pounds
  • Red hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing black shirt and black shorts

If you see her or know where she might be, you’re urged to call 911 or Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-8276.

