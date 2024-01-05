FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Volusia County teen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenager in Volusia County.

Clarissa Norvitz, 15, was last seen Thursday on Dixon Lake Road in Osteen, according to FDLE.

Agents said Norvitz may be traveling along State Road 415 and has also been known to visit the Osteen Bike Path and surrounding forest area.

Missing Child Alert FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for Clarissa Norvitz, 15, of Osteen. (FDLE)

Norvitz is described as:

5 feet 3 inches tall

120 pounds

Red hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing black shirt and black shorts

If you see her or know where she might be, you’re urged to call 911 or Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-8276.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Clarissa Norvitz, a wht. fem. 15 y/o, 5'3", 120 lbs. red hair, brn eyes, seen on Dixon Lake Rd, Osteen, last seen wearing blk shirt, blk shorts, She may be traveling sb on SR 415. Contact Volusia County SO 386-943-8276 or 911. pic.twitter.com/xuFnH4wny8 — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 5, 2024

