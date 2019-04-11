FDLE: Political strategist stole $20K from PAC linked to Orange County Sheriff Mina's campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. - A political strategist is accused of stealing around $20,000 from a political action committee that was formed during the 2018 campaign of Orange County Sheriff John Mina, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
FDLE agents said James Foglesong, 41, was arrested Thursday and is facing four counts of grand theft.
Foglesong, along with another person, formed the PAC “Citizens for Safety and Justice” to assist with advertising for Mina’s 2018 campaign, agents said.
Agents said Foglesong, who is the owner of Focus Strategies, was provided blank checks to pay for election mailers, but instead made the checks out to a family member and cashed the checks himself.
According to a report, no digital advertising was ever requested of the contractor or completed by Focus Strategies.
Foglesong was taken to the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
