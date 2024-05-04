Motorcyclist dies after Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. in Volusia County.

According to a news release, a 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on LPGA Boulevard, approaching Derbyshire Road in the outside lane.

Troopers said a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on LPGA Blvd approaching Derbyshire Road in the left turn lane.

Read: Person injured in Seminole County shooting files lawsuit against event venue

According to FHP, a witness said the motorcycle was driving above the posted speed limit.

Investigators said the Ford driver made a left turn in an attempt to travel southbound on Derbyshire Road.

The motorcycle entered the direct path of the car, and as a result, the front of the motorcycle hit the front of the vehicle, FHP said

Read: Data shows road rage incidents on the rise in Florida

FHP said the motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle into a business parking lot.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on-scene, Troopers said.

The car driver was taken to Halifax Daytona Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group