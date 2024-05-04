Person injured in Seminole County shooting files lawsuit against event venue

SANFORD, Fla. — One of the ten people injured during a shoot-out at Cabana Live near Sanford is now suing the venue and security.

An attorney for Rikita Davis said she was caught in the crossfire when a 16-year-old suspect opened fire and an unknown suspect fired back.

Deputies are still searching for the unknown shooter.

The chaos was captured on surveillance camera early Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, Cabana Live of Sanford LLC has an active license to operate, but that does not include the use of the space for third-party events.

The business also needed a special permit issued by the county to throw this particular kind of event – which it did not have, according to the sheriff’s office and county officials.

Cabana Live’s legal team sent Channel 9 the following statement:

“Cabana Live continues to cooperate with investigating authorities regarding last Saturday’s unfortunate tragedy. Qualified and experienced security personnel were present last Saturday night. Cabana Live was operating in accordance with applicable standards and requirements – Cabana Live continues to do so. Cabana Live was not operating a special event requiring a permit. Cabana Live has been working with involved parties as appropriate to address questions over future operations and compliance.”

Channel 9 reached out to Off the Muscle Entertainment LLC, who was also listed in the lawsuit. It said there were no comments at this time.

