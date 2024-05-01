Only on 9: Witness speaks out about Cabana Live shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — For the first time, we are hearing from a witness who was inside Cabana Live when a gunfight broke out, leaving ten people hurt and a 16-year-old arrested.

David Stone arrived at the location just after midnight.

The witness claimed he went through security quicker than most people because he and his friends had paid for a VIP cabana, and he believes other customers had the same experience.

“I didn’t get IDed. I don’t think anyone in my party got IDed,” he said. “I didn’t hear this guy say he didn’t have ID, but I did hear the girl who was collecting the money saying it’s going to be 20 more dollars because he didn’t get an ID. He gave her $20; they patted him down, and he went in.”

The witness said he felt unsafe moments after he walked into the bar that night, claiming there were several visible security breaches across the venue.

“When I was walking to my session, I looked I saw the gate. I saw it wasn’t secured by anyone,” said Stone. “The venue itself had gaps around. I noticed it was a fence that, if I had come in and paid to get in, I can have my homie at the gate, slide me my gun.”

This was David’s first time at Cabana Live. He said one of his friends was shot in the foot.

“There was a wall in the back, and then I saw somebody fall over the wall. So that got back down on the floor. Somebody fell on top of me,” he said. “I was scared; I guess, you know, I was just thinking about getting the safety.”

When asked who he thought was at fault for the incident, Stone responded that the venue should have acted more effectively to ensure the safety of its guests.

“Ultimately the owner, because the owner gives permission to the promoter, to allow people in the club,” he said. “If the owner had taken better precautions to make sure that I only want 21 And up in my club, that wouldn’t have happened.”

Channel 9 reached out to Cabana Live for comment. They issued the following statement via their legal team:

“Cabana Live continues to fully cooperate with all investigating authorities. Qualified and experienced security personnel were present on Saturday night. Our concerns are with those who were injured on Saturday night, and of course the safety of our patrons continues to be our highest priority.”

