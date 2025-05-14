FDOT shares update on US-17 improvements in DeLeon Springs

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says it is making great progress along US 17 in Volusia County.

Crews have been widening the road and making safety improvements near Spring Street in DeLeon Springs.

FDOT shared a drone video showing the work to widen the roadway from two lanes to four.

There will also be a new roundabout and a multi-use trail.

The roundabout should be complete by September.

