ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing for millions of travelers on the roads.

AAA said the number of drivers taking a road trip on July 4th could set records.

Photos: FDOT works to keep millions of Florida drivers stay safe during July 4th holiday weekend

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 FDOT works to keep millions of Florida drivers stay safe during July 4th holiday weekend

Data shows 2.4 million Floridians are expected to take a trip this holiday weekend. That’s 37,000 more people than last year.

Read: AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns for Independence Day extended weekend

FDOT and law enforcement agencies around the state will be working through the extended holiday to make sure people are safe on the roads.

FDOT says it will be all hands on deck to help manage the travel surge.

Watch: July 4th holiday weekend rush moves into high gear at Orlando International Airport

“So, we’ve elevated our staffing levels along with our other partner and first responder agencies to ensure all motorists are able to get help if they need help,” said Garrett Popovich with FDOT.

Channel 9 was invited into FDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center in Sanford on Friday to see how the agency helps keep everyone safe.

Read: Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing radioactive material to be built into Florida roads

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group