AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns for Independence Day extended weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel this Fourth of July weekend.

The auto club is bringing back its “Tow to Go” service from June 30 to July 5.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

If you have plans to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home. As a last resort, give us the keys and we’ll give you and your car a lift – even if you’re not a member.



Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO. Available 6/30 at 6pm - 7/5 at 6am. https://t.co/mHqGAempWz pic.twitter.com/GTQ6IFN1oc — AAA Florida (@AAAFlorida) June 29, 2023

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

AAA noted that Tow to Go is meant to be used as a last resort when your plans for a safe ride home don’t work out.

The program will run between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 to request the service.

