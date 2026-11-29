SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has a large presence near South Florida Street in Bushnell while searching for wanted man Dustin Box.

K-9 and drone units are assisting deputies in the search for the 26-year-old man.

Authorities described Box as a slender white male, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing blue-and-white shorts and no shirt.

If you see a person matching this description, please do not approach and contact the sheriff’s office.

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