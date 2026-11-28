ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a cloudy and dry Saturday across Central Florida, and more clouds are likely to close out the holiday weekend.

Expect the mostly cloudy skies to continue tonight, with dry conditions. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

The cloudy skies will continue Sunday, with rain showers arriving Sunday night. It will a warmer end to the holiday break, with highs back in the mid-70s.

Our next cold front arrives Monday, bringing higher rain chances to the region. Expect scattered showers throughout Monday, with temps in the mid-70s.

Future Rain Totals

More scattered showers are likely for Tuesday, as the front slowly pushes through the region. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Some area may pick up over 1” of rain, and the threat for heavy rainfall will be monitored with this complex.

Behind the activity, drier weather returns for middle of next week with warmer highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another storm system likely arrives to close out next week, with temps pushing holding in the low 80s.

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