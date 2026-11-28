, Fla. — Flood-ravaged counties in the Sunshine State will soon get federal relief after President Trump signed off on an emergency declaration.

The declaration clears the way for funds to start flowing into the hardest-hit communities, which are struggling to rebuild after days of record rain and massive flooding.

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“I have officially approved major disaster declarations for FEMA and emergency relief funding for the state of Florida,” said President Trump on Thursday. “Some of the people, they’re desperate. They have no money. And we have to get it out. So we’re going to expedite it.”

Donald Trump approves disaster declaration for parts of Florida

It’s unclear when the estimated $100 million will arrive. Brevard County will receive FEMA funds for individual assistance for homeowners to replace or repair their damaged property and public assistance, which allows counties to rebuild or repair roads and also clean up damaged areas.

Volusia County was included in the declaration for public assistance. Individual assistance hasn’t been authorized.

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Those funds were made available after Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 21 counties, including Brevard, Seminole, and Volusia.

“We’ve provided over three shelters, over 8,000 meals and snacks,” said Duhane Lindo, spokesman for the Red Cross. “We provided more than 70 stays within three shelters.”

Lindo said the focus has now shifted toward damage assessment. “Many folks have lost a lot of furniture, in some cases their homes,” he said. “So, the information they gather helps disaster leaders determine additional support.”

Seminole County was left out of the first round of FEMA funding, but it has since been added. A second major disaster declaration, announced Friday, covers Seminole and several other Central Florida counties for flooding that began Nov. 16.

In Seminole, the declaration makes cost-shared emergency protective measures available through direct federal assistance. Individual assistance for homeowners and renters has not been authorized there.

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