ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Orlando Police Department, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting friday morning.

OPD said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 8400 block of McCoy Road.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was directed at one individual, who died. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are withholding the identity of the person who died until next of kin is notified.

OPD said the shooting remains an active homicide investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

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