ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell released a statement calling for reforms to the juvenile justice system following a shooting in Davenport that left a young man dead and others injured. Worrell described the incident as a reminder of systemic failures in the redirection of troubled youth.

Sheriff Grady Judd noted that the young man had an extensive history with the justice system in Orange County and other jurisdictions. While declining to comment on specifics of individual cases, Worrell stated that the focus should not center on blaming individual agencies.

Worrell stressed that detention and arrests alone fail to address repeated youth offenses. “When young people repeatedly come into contact with the justice system, arrests and detention alone are not enough,” Worrell said. “We must do more to address the underlying issues driving their behavior and provide meaningful opportunities for intervention, accountability and rehabilitation.”

Worrell also acknowledged the victims injured during the shooting and their families, noting the lasting impact of gun violence. She stressed the importance of paying attention to early warnings. “We will never know what might have happened had this young man received different interventions earlier in his life, but we cannot ignore the warning signs,” Worrell said.

For the past year, Worrell has worked through the Missing Middle Juvenile Justice Initiative, meeting with community members, educators, law enforcement and other stakeholders. The program seeks to identify institutional gaps and assist youth who fall between the juvenile and adult justice systems. “We cannot keep responding to the same warning signs with the same approaches and expect different outcomes,” Worrell said. “We owe it to our communities and our young people to do better.”

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