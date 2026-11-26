POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Airbnb says it removed the person who booked a ChampionsGate vacation rental after a party there ended in gunfire, killing an 18-year-old and injuring six others.

The response comes as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd questions whether the company and property owner adequately screened the reservation.

Judd said a 16-year-old used an adult’s Airbnb account to rent the property near Davenport. More than 50 people attended the party, which was advertised on Instagram.

Teen killed in Davenport “Girls gone wild pajama party” shooting, Judd says

Sheriff questions how the rental was booked

Judd said the person renting the property lived about 15 minutes away, a detail he believes should have prompted additional questions.

“It appears to me clearly that they were negligent. They clearly didn’t do their due process based on the preliminary information we have,” Judd said.

Channel 9 contacted Airbnb and the property owner about the sheriff’s allegations. The property owner did not respond.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the company removed the individual who booked the stay from its platform. The company also said it was heartbroken by the shooting and expressed sympathy for the victims and their loved ones.

Its statement did not directly address Judd’s allegations about the booking.

Witness saw people running with guns

Jasmine Jackson said lights and sirens woke her before she saw young people running toward nearby units to hide.

“It was just a lot of chaos just going on,” Jackson said.

She described seeing people carrying handguns and a long rifle. One girl ran toward another unit while holding her arm and screaming, Jackson said.

Video obtained by Channel 9 shows deputies taking a man into custody after the shooting. His involvement and whether he faces charges were not established in the information provided.

Deputies continue searching for shooter

The sheriff’s office identified the person killed as Oral Walker Jr., 18. The six other shooting victims range in age from 15 to 21.

Judd described Walker as a known gang member and alleged that he started the gunfight.

Investigators are still looking for the person who shot him.

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