ORLANDO, Fla. — Holiday travelers may encounter delays this weekend unrelated to weather. The Federal Aviation Administration has tightened the rules for a common runway procedure.

The change took effect Tuesday, Nov. 24, just as the Thanksgiving rush began.

What the rule does

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The procedure is called “Line Up and Wait.” A pilot moves onto the runway and holds there until the tower clears the plane for takeoff. This lets airports launch departures back-to-back.

The rule doesn’t ban planes from waiting on the runway. A tower can now use the procedure only if a dedicated supervisor is on duty. That supervisor or controller-in-charge can’t also be working another position.

A dedicated supervisor was previously recommended. Now it is required.

The rule applies nationwide. One report says it stays in effect until June 2027.

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Why delays are possible

A tower that can’t staff the supervisor role can’t use Line Up and Wait. Each departing plane then has to wait off the runway until the one ahead has cleared.

The FAA says the change will not affect airport operations. It says the goal is runway safety. Travel experts warn that some flights could still wait longer. No one has estimated how many airports will be affected or how much longer passengers will wait.

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Early signs are mixed. A Southwest pilot in Albuquerque said the requirement was “probably going to cause some delays.” Yahoo reported no significant delays tied to the rule on Tuesday, the first day it applied.

The timing adds pressure. The FAA expects about 417,000 flights over nine days, and stormy weather is forecast for both coasts.

What travelers should know

You don’t need to change anything. The rule affects only departure timing.

Check your airline’s app for gate and departure updates before leaving for the airport.

Frequent flyers should expect that smaller or short-staffed towers are the most likely to see slower departure flow. This is my inference, not something the sources confirm.

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