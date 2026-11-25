NEW YORK — The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday as an approaching storm threatens to bring severe weather to New York City.

New York City officials, the NYPD and Macy’s made the decision to postpone the parade, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News.

The storm threatened to ground the parade’s iconic balloons and drench spectators along the route.

Macy’s confirmed the decision in a statement Wednesday, citing safety concerns for participants and spectators.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is now scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m.

Macy’s said its team is working through the logistics of the schedule change and will share additional details as they become available.

An official announcement is expected during a 5:30 p.m. news conference featuring the mayor, police commissioner and Macy’s executives.

“We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group