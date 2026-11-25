DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A donation of hundreds of pieces of furniture from the Hilton Hotel in Daytona Beach is sparking a much larger community effort to help families recovering from historic flooding in Volusia County.

Local business owners, community advocates, and nonprofit organizations are working together to get furniture, clothing, food, toys, cleaning supplies, and other household essentials into the hands of families in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

The effort started after community advocates saw furniture stacked along streets in neighborhoods like Midtown and realized families needed more than just a place to sleep. The Hilton Hotel is undergoing a major renovation and donated hundreds of pieces of furniture, including beds, desks, dressers, nightstands, lamps, and televisions. Much of the furniture is still in good condition and could help families replace belongings lost to floodwaters.

“We started with just one floor, and now we are at least at four floors. We are at least 150 rooms,” community advocate Amaya Albury said, describing the scale of the donation.

Dozens of volunteers stepped in to help move and store the furniture, including local moving companies, storage facilities, and high school students. Some of the students were also impacted by the flooding.

“Being that they were affected, I think it touched them even more,” Albury said. “There were some emotional moments and things like that when people would stop and think about the tremendous blessing that’s going to happen in the community.”

The furniture donation also inspired a separate effort to provide families with other necessities.

Charlene Greer, CEO of Jeep Beach Inc., knew food distributions were already happening regularly in Midtown. She reached out to Mica Lill, executive director of Food Brings Hope, about expanding those efforts to include more household essentials.

“They started spearheading the furniture. We thought, you know what, we can do the clothing and food distribution,” Greer said.

Lill said the Dickerson Center in Daytona Beach will serve as a location for the expanded effort, with plans to provide items such as shoes, blankets, toiletries, cleaning supplies and clothing.

The goal is to help families have a more normal Thanksgiving and make sure children have clean clothes and other necessities when they return to school.

For many residents, the flooding is another setback after years of trying to recover. Some families had only been back in their homes for about a year after dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Milton in 2024.

“Here we are again having to support a community that needs our help, and they’re our neighbors,” Greer said. “Doesn’t matter if they’re two blocks or 20 miles from you. They’re our neighbors, and they’re Volusia County residents.”

While volunteers have helped move and store hundreds of pieces of furniture, organizers say the work is far from over. Cydney Reagan, a community advocate helping coordinate the furniture donation, said there are still more than 10,000 square feet of furniture to move.

“We are maxed out. We are looking for community partners who are willing to donate commercial warehouse space, as well as moving companies that will help us move the furniture out. We need lots of hands,” Reagan said.

Organizers are still working through the cleanup and recovery process in flooded neighborhoods. Once families are ready to move back into their homes, plans will be shared for distributing the donated furniture.

The community organizations are also seeking additional donations to support the expanded effort to provide clothing, food, and household supplies.

People interested in donating warehouse space, moving services, furniture storage, or other essential items can find more information here.

Daytona beach funiture donation (WFTV)

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