ORLANDO, Fla. — There is some good news on road safety. New data shows traffic fatalities are down both nationwide and here in Central Florida.

The numbers show fewer deadly crashes on our roads this year compared to the same time last year.

New National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows 2,155 traffic fatalities statewide so far this year. That’s down from nearly 3,000 at this point last year. That’s 834 fewer deaths in Florida.

In Central Florida, the decline is also significant.

Within Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard, and Volusia Counties, 550 people died in crashes in 2025. This year, that number is down to 375.

As of November 14th, 2026, 175 fewer people have lost their lives on our Central Florida roads.

Nationwide, federal transportation leaders estimate traffic fatalities fell 2.5% during the first six months of 2026 with an estimated 16,750 deaths.

That’s down from 17,175 during the same period last year.

And the decline comes even as Americans are driving more with vehicle miles traveled up 0.8%.

The NHTSA said the fatality rate also dropped to near-record low levels.

Federal transportation leaders said they’re continuing to target the leading causes of crash deaths, including reckless and impaired driving, while investing in safety initiatives.

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