SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in a Sanford neighborhood are relying on boats to reach their homes as rising water from the St. Johns River continues to flood streets, leaving some neighbors preparing for weeks of disruption.

St. Johns River Estates, a neighborhood of approximately 50 homes, is experiencing flooding that has left streets submerged under several feet of water.

Residents have been forced to park their vehicles on dry land about a quarter mile away and use boats to travel between their homes and the rest of the community.

Sanford residents navigate streets covered by four feet of water

Channel 9 spoke with longtime resident Bob Ray, who pulled a news crew through the flooded streets to his home.

Ray said water levels along neighborhood streets have reached between three and a half and four feet, making normal vehicle access impossible.

For Ray, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, the flooding is becoming an increasingly familiar problem.

This marks the third time he has experienced significant flooding in the neighborhood since moving there.

“The last flood we had was in 1953. That’s the record, and then the last 10 years we’ve had three floods. So something must have changed,” Ray said.

Longtime resident faces another round of flood damage

Ray’s dock is completely underwater, adding to the challenges of recovering from previous flooding.

He had only recently completed repairs from the last flood before the St. Johns River began rising again.

Despite the repeated flooding, the 76-year-old Florida native remains determined to stay positive.

“I was born here. I’m a swamp rat,” he said.

How long could flooding last in St. Johns River Estates?

Residents could be dealing with flooded streets for several more weeks.

When Channel 9 asked Ray how long he expected to continue living with the flooding, he offered a one-word answer:

“Christmas.”

Ray said he has been told the St. Johns River is expected to peak Sunday. Based on his previous experiences, he said floodwaters typically take about a month to recede.

For now, residents of St. Johns River Estates continue navigating flooded roads by boat as they wait for water levels to drop.

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