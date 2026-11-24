DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County residents affected by recent flooding will be able to connect with recovery resources at a state-led assistance center opening Friday, Nov. 27, in Daytona Beach.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will operate at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to the City of Daytona Beach.

The center will serve residents of Daytona Beach and other flood-affected areas of Volusia County.

Opening date and hours

The center will open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends, through Friday, Dec. 11.

What assistance may be available

State agencies and local community organizations will help residents connect with recovery services.

Those resources may include housing and financial assistance programs, social services, referrals to aid organizations, emergency supplies, and emotional and spiritual support.

The city said participating agencies and specific services will be announced as details are confirmed.

The center is not currently offering federal disaster assistance, according to the city.

What residents should bring

Residents must visit in person. There is no online application option for the center.

Those seeking assistance should bring:

Identification

Proof of residence

Insurance information

Official documentation related to flood losses

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will coordinate and fund the center’s operations. Daytona Beach will provide the facility and necessary accommodations.

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