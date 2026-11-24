ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2026 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, featured record-shattering storm activity across the Pacific Ocean while conditions across the Atlantic basin remained quiet.

Strong atmospheric conditions driven by El Niño suppressed tropical development along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico while fueling historic storms near Hawaii and Mexico.

The combined Central and Eastern Pacific basins recorded their most active tropical season in history, reaching an Accumulated Cyclone Energy total of 359.5 that surpassed the previous record of 318 set in 2018.

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NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs noted that early meteorological calculations accurately anticipated the pattern months ahead of time.

“NOAA’s unparalleled forecasting skill and scientific expertise provided the early warnings needed to protect lives and property this hurricane season,” Jacobs said. “This included accurately predicting this year’s very strong El Nino months in advance, which gave us the critical insight we needed to accurately forecast this season.”

A strong El Niño event served as the primary atmospheric driver behind the sharp contrast between the ocean basins.

In the Atlantic, atmospheric conditions suppressed storm development, resulting in a below-average total of 10 named storms and only one hurricane.

The 2026 Atlantic season concluded its named storm activity with Tropical Storm Josephine.

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An average Atlantic season typically produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The Atlantic season began on June 17 when Tropical Storm Arthur formed near the Texas coastline, aligning closely with the typical date for the first named storm.

Although Arthur remained a tropical storm for only a short duration, its remnants triggered widespread heavy rainfall and flooding across the southeastern United States, alongside multiple tornadoes and severe weather.

More than a month passed before Tropical Storm Bertha formed on July 20 along the northern Gulf Coast, bringing wind gusts, rough surf and coastal flooding from Florida to Louisiana.

Activity in the Atlantic peaked in October with Hurricane Isaias, the basin’s only hurricane and major hurricane of 2026, reaching maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Isaias struck near Destin, Fla., on Oct. 9 as a Category two storm, producing storm surge in Panama City Beach, damaging wind gusts across the Southeast and heavy flooding rains.

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The storm marked the first hurricane to make landfall in the mainland United States since Hurricane Milton in October 2024.

Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service, pointed to the Florida landfall as a reminder that overall activity totals do not determine seasonal risk. “Despite being a relatively quiet season overall, this hurricane season was a clear example of the message we often say: it only takes one storm for it to be a bad season,” Graham said.

While the Atlantic remained subdued, the Eastern Pacific basin experienced above-average tropical activity, generating 20 named storms.

Ten of those systems developed into hurricanes and eight attained major hurricane strength.

By comparison, an average Eastern Pacific season produces 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The strongest storm in the Eastern Pacific was Hurricane Polo, which formed on Sept. 20 and reached an intensity of 892 mb of central barometric pressure.

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That measurement marked the second-lowest central pressure ever recorded in the Eastern Pacific basin, trailing only Hurricane Patricia’s mark of 872 mb set in 2015.

Polo made an initial landfall on Baja California as a Category two hurricane on the evening of Sept. 28 before making a second landfall as a Category one storm near Guaymas, Mexico, on Sept. 29, bringing damaging winds, storm surge and intense rains.

Further west, the Central Pacific basin observed eight tropical cyclones, exceeding its historical average of four to five systems.

Five of those storms tracked in from the Eastern Pacific and five achieved named status within the Central Pacific basin itself.

Five systems reached hurricane status in the Central Pacific, with three becoming major hurricanes.

Tropical systems repeatedly threatened Hawaii throughout August and September, resulting in three hurricanes causing direct impacts and prompting two separate hurricane warnings.

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Across the entire season, the state of Hawaii spent 228 hours under either a tropical cyclone watch or warning, setting an all-time record for the state since comprehensive tracking began in 1985.

Hurricane Lala delivered the first major blow to Hawaii after making its closest approach to the Big Island on Aug. 16.

Lala produced destructive waves, powerful winds and catastrophic flooding across the Big Island and Maui County before adverse conditions extended to Oahu and Kauai County.

The widespread devastation resulted in a major disaster declaration covering Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties.

Later that month, Hurricane Lowell caused additional damage across Kauai and Maui counties, triggering the season’s second federal disaster declaration for Hawaii.

Lowell was the first hurricane to directly strike Kauai since Hurricane Iniki caused historic destruction in 1992.

In September, Hurricane Nolo intensified to Category four status as the season’s fourth major hurricane, remaining offshore but driving two separate rounds of severe flooding across the islands.

To track these systems, federal meteorologists deployed advanced forecasting tools, including three new operational computer models driven by superintelligence.

Graham highlighted the technology’s role in tracking the Florida landfall. “Hurricane Isaias is a striking example of the impressive reliability of NOAA’s forecasting tools, as these models captured with more precision the storm’s landfall on the Florida Panhandle,” Graham said. “Our models, combined with the effort, knowledge, and experience of our forecasters, were instrumental in protecting lives and property, and we are excited to analyze the results in greater depth.”

The National Hurricane Center also updated its public advisory products by introducing an updated hurricane track forecast cone graphic.

The revised map incorporated inland tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings directly on the cone, allowing both coastal and inland communities to better evaluate hazards associated with high winds.

The extreme Pacific activity prompted NOAA Hurricane Hunter flight crews to conduct more reconnaissance operations in that basin than during any other year in their 50 years of operations.

Aircrews logged more than 440 flight hours across both the Atlantic and Pacific, flying through hurricane eyes 75 times and releasing more than 1,200 scientific observation packages into active systems.

In Miami, researchers at the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory participated in 43 Hurricane Hunter missions, processing Tail Doppler Radar scans and more than 532 dropsonde vertical atmospheric profiles to refine forecast accuracy in real time.

Technological operations also expanded through the use of the Black Swift SØ uncrewed aircraft system, marking the first time data from this uncrewed airborne partnership was fed directly into operational hurricane models.

Forecasters and researchers deployed 24 uncrewed aircraft into tropical storms and hurricanes, including eight drones into Polo, five into Isaias and four into Lala.

Following the landfall of Isaias, the National Ocean Service deployed emergency teams to assist local recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast.

Crews with NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations captured thousands of aerial damage survey images, while a Navigation Response Team conducted hydrographic surveys of the seafloor near Pensacola Bay to identify underwater hazards to commercial and recreational vessel traffic.

The National Hurricane Center plans to publish comprehensive Tropical Cyclone Reports for each individual named system from the 2026 hurricane season.

Meteorologists will release those post-season storm assessments as they are completed through early next year on the agency’s official website.

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