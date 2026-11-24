ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is launching a Black Friday Instant Win Promotion offering $100,000 in total instant-win prizes, starting this Thursday on Thanksgiving.

The three-day event runs from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28, giving players the opportunity to instantly win a $10 cash prize coupon with their purchase.

According to the Florida Lottery, players qualify by purchasing a single ticket valued at $5 or more for select draw games during the promotional period.

Eligible offerings include Florida Lotto, Fantasy 5, Cash Pop, Jackpot Triple Play and Pick Daily Games. Tickets generated as part of a Grouper family purchase are not eligible.

Statewide, a total of 10,000 coupons will be awarded over the course of the event.

Approximately 3,333 winning vouchers will be distributed each day, printing automatically with every Nth eligible ticket purchased across Florida.

All instant-win cash prize coupons awarded during the promotion must be redeemed by Jan. 27, 2027.

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